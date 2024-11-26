Heavy snowfall in China's Oytagh Glacier Park triggered a spectacular avalanche. According to official reports, no one was injured by the masses of snow.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A spectacular snow avalanche rolls down a mountain in China.

The natural phenomenon is captured on surveillance cameras.

The avalanche was triggered by heavy snowfall. Show more

In Oytagh Glacier Park, it snowed so heavily in such a short space of time that there was no stopping the masses of snow. Tons of snow rolled over a mountain ridge in the form of an avalanche.

Footage from surveillance cameras captured the natural spectacle for posterity and thrilled people on the internet. According to official information from China, no people were injured by the avalanche.

