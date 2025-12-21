Hugh Jackman: No idea how to become like me - Gallery Hugh Jackman can also be seen in musical films from time to time. (archive picture) Image: dpa Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman can be seen in the musical film "Song Sung Blue" (theatrical release January 8). (archive picture) Image: dpa Hugh Jackman (l) as Mike Sardina and Kate Hudson as Claire Stengl in a scene of the movie "Song Sung in Blue". Image: dpa Kate Hudson argues that children should pursue their dreams even without the prospect of financial success. (archive picture) Image: dpa Hugh Jackman: No idea how to become like me - Gallery Hugh Jackman can also be seen in musical films from time to time. (archive picture) Image: dpa Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman can be seen in the musical film "Song Sung Blue" (theatrical release January 8). (archive picture) Image: dpa Hugh Jackman (l) as Mike Sardina and Kate Hudson as Claire Stengl in a scene of the movie "Song Sung in Blue". Image: dpa Kate Hudson argues that children should pursue their dreams even without the prospect of financial success. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Acting star Hugh Jackman is often asked how to become as famous and successful as he is. His answer: "I have no idea!". But he does have a career tip for young people.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hugh Jackman advises young artists not to fixate on fame, money or quick success, but to simply get started and follow their passion.

Kate Hudson emphasizes that a meaningful life should not be measured by maximum fame, but by following one's own interests - even without worldwide success.

Jackman and Hudson star together in the music film "Song Sung Blue" (released in German-speaking Switzerland on December 25, 2025), which tells of a passion for music beyond the limelight. Show more

Millions of film fans love him as "Wolverine", and Hugh Jackman has won a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination as a musical actor. And he has also held the title of "Sexiest Man Alive". How do you become so successful?

Jackman's tip in an interview with Deutsche Presse-Agentur: don't think so much about fame and money, just go for it. "I get this question all the time, especially from young actors: "How do I become like you?", reveals the 57-year-old. He then always replies: "I have no idea. Just do it!"

For Jackman, quick success is not the decisive factor for young actors and filmmakers - nor is highly professional technique. "Whether it's an amateur piece, an amateur project, whether it's your iPhone that you use to shoot videos with your friends - just do it. And then you never know where it's going to take you.

"The best three years of my life"

At the beginning of his career, Jackman himself did not believe he would have a great career. "I would never have dreamed of getting to where I am today. Not even close. I just knew I wanted to do it."

He loved every day at drama school, Jackman recalls. "I didn't miss a single day. Before that, I'd done another degree and missed as many days as I could there," he jokes. "But drama school - I just loved it. I thought at the time: even if I never work a day in my life as an actor, those were the best three years of my life."

In the music film "Song Sung Blue" (cinema release in German-speaking Switzerland on December 25, 2025, in French-speaking Switzerland on December 31, 2025 and in Ticino on January 8, 2026), Hugh Jackman can be seen in the role of a cover band singer who doesn't make it into the limelight, but is able to live out his passion for music and finds a new love - played by Kate Hudson.

Kate Hudson: You don't have to be Mick Jagger

Hudson said in the dpa interview: "My son once said to me: "Mom, what if I don't achieve anything significant?" "I thought that was a very interesting statement," said the 46-year-old. "And then I asked him: What is your definition of 'significant'?"

The actress, who now also performs as a singer, believes that the digital media world is steering young people down the wrong path. According to Hudson, children today only consider a certain level of success to be meaningful - "that seems so far away and so unattainable that it scares them into actually doing the things they love because they feel like they have to achieve that success. But to me, a meaningful life is about following the things that fulfill you."

For Hudson, it is therefore not so important to be able to make a living from his passion alone. "I think more people need to understand: It's okay to be a musician who doesn't have the success of a Mick Jagger. If it fulfills you - even if you have to supplement it with other work to earn money - then follow your dream."