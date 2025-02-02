Ear movement is crucial for many animals to help them localize sounds. Humans are not dependent on this ability. IMAGO/YAY Images

Although evolution has long since atrophied the ear muscles of humans, we still try to turn our ears towards sounds - with tiny, involuntary movements.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a study, evolutionarily atrophied ear muscles are activated when people listen intensely to a sound.

So we still try to locate a sound with our ears, even if this is no longer important for our survival.

However, the ear movements are so small that they have no noticeable benefit. Show more

Some people can (still) do it, others can't (any more): Wiggle their ears. Because what was still vital for our distant ancestors in the wilderness - quickly locating sounds by directing our ears towards them - is no longer absolutely necessary in civilization. This is why people's ear muscles have continued to degenerate over the course of time.

However, researchers have now discovered that we still try to prick up our ears when we want to listen carefully. Traces of our ancestors' ear orientation system have been preserved in a so-called "neuron fossil".

"It is assumed that our ancestors lost the ability to move their ears around 25 million years ago. It is difficult to say exactly why," reports Andreas Schröer from Saarland University and lead author of the study. "However, we were able to show that the neuronal circuits are still there. In other words, our brain has retained some muscle attachments for moving the ears, even if they are no longer useful."

According to the study, some of these muscles are activated when people listen intensely to a sound, the research team reports in the journal "Frontiers in Neuroscience".

Tiny ear movements with no noticeable benefit

For the study, 20 adults without hearing problems were asked to listen to an audiobook played through a speaker while a podcast was simultaneously played from the same location.

The team created three different scenarios: In the "easiest" scenario, the podcast was quieter than the audiobook, with a large pitch difference between the voices. In the "hardest" scenario, two podcasts were played, which together were louder than the audiobook, with one of the podcasts being spoken at a similar pitch to the audiobook.

"We wanted to find out if the human auricular system is sensitive to strenuous listening. Think of trying to understand what someone is saying in an almost empty restaurant and trying to understand someone in a very busy restaurant," explains Schröer.

The team found that the activity of the upper ear muscles, which lift the ear upwards and outwards, was greater in the most difficult listening conditions than in the easy and intermediate conditions. In contrast, when the sounds came from behind, the posterior auricular muscles were more active.

However, the recorded ear movements were so tiny that they probably had no noticeable benefit," the researchers concluded. And: "Almost none of the participants had the ability to move their ears voluntarily," points out Schröer. However, other studies have shown that people can learn to move their ears.