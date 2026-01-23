Sexual exploitation and workplace exploitation remain serious issues in Switzerland. In 2025, 532 victims, mostly women, received assistance from aid organizations. There were 87 pending criminal cases involving human trafficking, but only a few resulted in final judgments.

In 2025, the victim protection organizations of Plateforme Traite identified 192 new victims of human trafficking, as the coalition of Swiss nongovernmental organizations against human trafficking announced on Thursday on the occasion of the International Day Against Human Trafficking. In total, the organizations conducted initial interviews with more than 380 people.

Of the newly identified victims, 55 percent were victims of human trafficking for sexual exploitation, 42 percent were victims of labor exploitation, and 3 percent were victims of other forms of exploitation.

According to Plateforme Traite, these figures are largely in line with those of previous years, although the number of referrals of potential victims has continued to rise. The majority of newly identified victims are women (70 percent). The victims come from 79 countries of origin. Last year, people from Colombia, Nigeria, and Brazil were identified most frequently.

During the reporting year, data on criminal complaints filed by victims was collected for the first time: The five member organizations of Plateforme Traite recorded a total of 87 ongoing criminal proceedings for 2025, of which 68 complaints against the perpetrators were filed over the course of the past year.

Perpetrators often get away without punishment

Nevertheless, Plateforme Traite emphasized that the number of convictions for human trafficking remains very low. According to the organization, since the offense of human trafficking was introduced into the Swiss Penal Code in 2006, an average of only ten convictions for human trafficking per year have become final.

The low number of convictions shows that many victims continue to be denied justice through this process and that numerous perpetrators go unpunished.

In addition to the lack of awareness and expertise among law enforcement officials handling these cases, another reason lies in the wording of the relevant criminal code provision on human trafficking. Plateforme Traite laments that this provision does not define the elements of the crime of human trafficking with sufficient clarity. This is particularly true in the area of labor exploitation.