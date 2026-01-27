  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Hand of the "Doomsday Clock" moves forward Humanity has just 85 seconds until the end of the world

dpa

27.1.2026 - 23:35

The status of the "Doomsday Clock" is presented.
The status of the "Doomsday Clock" is presented.
Bild: dpa

Scientists have been using the "Doomsday Clock" for years to assess how close they believe humanity is to the abyss. They are more worried about the current situation than ever before.

DPA

27.01.2026, 23:35

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The hands of the "Doomsday Clock" have moved further forward and are now at 85 seconds to midnight for the first time.
  • Scientists are warning of a global catastrophe.
  • They are particularly concerned about the aggressive behavior of the nuclear powers China, Russia and the USA, the climate crisis and the potential impact of AI.
Show more

In view of the unstable global situation, scientists have set the hands of the "Doomsday Clock" to 85 seconds to midnight for the first time, warning of a global catastrophe. Among other things, the aggressive behavior of the nuclear powers Russia, China and the USA, the climate crisis, conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East as well as the possible effects of artificial intelligence are causing concern, according to the researchers of the "Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists" in Washington.

In recent years, the hands of the clock have moved ever closer to midnight - from 100 seconds to 90 and then to 89 last year. At 85 seconds, the hands are now dramatically close to midnight.

According to the researchers, this means that the risk of humanity wiping itself out through nuclear war or self-inflicted global warming is now greater than at any time since the clock was invented in 1947. The symbolic position of the clock is communicated once a year.

More on the topic

Climate stalemate from the UN chief.

Climate stalemate from the UN chief"The bitter truth is that we didn't make it"

Alarming UN report. The

Alarming UN reportThe "age of global water bankruptcy" begins

Extreme heat, drought. Switzerland is more affected by climate change than expected - four trends give cause for concern

Extreme heat, droughtSwitzerland is more affected by climate change than expected - four trends give cause for concern