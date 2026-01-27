The status of the "Doomsday Clock" is presented. Bild: dpa

Scientists have been using the "Doomsday Clock" for years to assess how close they believe humanity is to the abyss. They are more worried about the current situation than ever before.

The hands of the "Doomsday Clock" have moved further forward and are now at 85 seconds to midnight for the first time.

Scientists are warning of a global catastrophe.

They are particularly concerned about the aggressive behavior of the nuclear powers China, Russia and the USA, the climate crisis and the potential impact of AI. Show more

In view of the unstable global situation, scientists have set the hands of the "Doomsday Clock" to 85 seconds to midnight for the first time, warning of a global catastrophe. Among other things, the aggressive behavior of the nuclear powers Russia, China and the USA, the climate crisis, conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East as well as the possible effects of artificial intelligence are causing concern, according to the researchers of the "Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists" in Washington.

In recent years, the hands of the clock have moved ever closer to midnight - from 100 seconds to 90 and then to 89 last year. At 85 seconds, the hands are now dramatically close to midnight.

According to the researchers, this means that the risk of humanity wiping itself out through nuclear war or self-inflicted global warming is now greater than at any time since the clock was invented in 1947. The symbolic position of the clock is communicated once a year.