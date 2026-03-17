Two humanoid robots G1 (left) and R1 at a trade fair in Shanghai. Bild: IMAGO/CFOTO

A humanoid robot was supposed to be promoting an educational institution in Macau - but was eventually taken away by the police. What happened?

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you A humanoid robot was taken away by police in Macau, China, after a passer-by was startled.

The 70-year-old woman was taken to hospital. However, there was no physical contact.

Videos on social media show the woman shouting at the robot until it finally raises its arms in the air. Show more

Curious incident in Macau, China: a humanoid robot and a 70-year-old passer-by clash - in the end, the woman ends up in hospital, while the robot is taken away by the police.

The police stated that this was the first incident of its kind in Macau involving a human and a robot. According to local media reports, the passer-by stopped on the sidewalk to use her smartphone and suddenly realized that "something" was close behind her, causing her to be startled.

According to a report by TV station TDM, there was "no physical contact" between the robot and the woman, and she did not sustain any injuries in the incident. However, she told the police that she felt unwell after being startled by the robot and asked to be taken to hospital for examination and treatment.

"Are you completely crazy?"

Video clips are circulating on social media showing an "argument" between the woman and the robot. The woman shouts at the robot in Cantonese: "You make my heart race! You have enough to do, why are you bothering with this? Are you completely crazy?"

The robot finally raises its arms in the air. At the end of the video, two police officers can be seen taking the robot away after the incident.

The owner reportedly told the police that he was testing the robot to further improve its functionality and to use it for promotional purposes at his educational center in the future.

He was eventually given his Unitree G1 robot back and was warned by the police to be more careful in future. The woman herself had apparently calmed down in the meantime. She did not take any legal action against the owner.

A colleague of the robot had already made headlines at the beginning of February: At minus 47 degrees Celsius, it stomped the logo of the Winter Olympics in China in the snow.

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