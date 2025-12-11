A replica of a Neanderthal in the LVR-Landesmuseum in Bonn. (symbolic image) Keystone

According to scientists, humans were able to make fire much earlier than previously thought. They have found evidence in the east of England that humans were able to make fire themselves 400,000 years ago.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Previously, the oldest evidence of fire-making came from France and dated back 50,000 years. Making a fire was one of the most important achievements in human history: fire provided people with warmth, a place for social interaction and, above all, a way to cook food - especially meat. This helped humans to develop an unusually large brain.

There is evidence that humans used fire in Africa more than a million years ago. However, science assumes that these fires were started by natural causes such as lightning.

It has proved extremely difficult to find clear evidence that humans used to light fires themselves - possibly because the tools for doing so have not survived for thousands of years.

Probably the fire of Neanderthals

The team, led by researchers from the British Museum, was therefore all the more delighted to discover a 400,000-year-old fireplace near the village of Barnham in Suffolk in the east of England. "This is the most exciting discovery of my 40-year career," said Nick Ashton from the British Museum at a press conference. He is the lead author of the study, which appeared in the scientific journal "Nature".

The identity of the human ancestors who made fire at that time could not be determined. However, based on fossils discovered near the fireplace, the researchers assume that they were probably Neanderthals.