After the autopsy and transportation of parts of the humpback whale known as "Timmy" to the mainland, the remains of the animal will be used in a Danish factory. This was confirmed by Daka Denmark, the company that took care of the carcass.

At the company's factory in Randers, the remains of whales like "Timmy" are first separated into three components, according to a spokesperson. The water is purified and discharged into the fjord. All the fat - for example from the whale's blubber - is converted into biodiesel. And everything else - bones, tendons and skin - is processed into a kind of flour, which ends up as biomass for incineration in a cement factory.

The humpback whale washed up dead on the beach on the Danish island of Anholt a few weeks ago. An autopsy of the animal last week revealed that the whale was a female. However, the cause of death remained unclear.

Whale bones go to the museum - the rest is recycled

During the examination, which lasted several hours, the whale was opened and cut up. An excavator lifted the parts of the carcass into prepared containers. The remains of the animal were removed from the beach on Friday and transported away on Monday. Some of the animal's bones will go into the collection of the Natural History Museum in the Danish capital Copenhagen. These parts had already been collected on Friday.

The animal had been stranded off the German Baltic coast several times since the end of March. A private initiative had transported the very weakened humpback whale to the North Sea on a cargo ship at the end of April and later released it there.

Mystery surrounding "Timmy's" death: waiting for the tracker data

The initiative had attached a tracker to the whale, which was discovered on the animal. According to the Ministry of the Environment in the German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the tracker data has now been collected. They are available to the initiative in full and to the ministry in part, a spokeswoman explained in response to a dpa inquiry: "The data will be conclusively evaluated as quickly as possible. As soon as this has been done, the public will be informed of the resulting findings."