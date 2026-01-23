"Protection costs money, violence costs lives": Following the alleged case of abuse by a former politician in the canton of Aargau, hundreds of people in Untersiggenthal have called for greater protection for victims.

Here's what it's all about At a vigil in Untersiggenthal, Aargau, hundreds of people protested against sexual violence and called for greater protection for victims.

A former politician from Aargau is alleged to have repeatedly abused several victims in his home in Untersiggenthal. He has been in pretrial detention for about three years.

The participants called for a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the events.

Two victims also attended the vigil.

The defendant is charged, among other things, with multiple counts of attempted murder, multiple counts of aggravated rape and sexual assault, and multiple counts of sexual acts with children. Summary created with

On Monday evening, about 400 people gathered in the village square in Untersiggenthal, Aargau, to express their solidarity with the victims of sexual violence committed by a former politician. They called for greater protection for victims.

The solidarity rally in front of the town hall, which had been approved, was organized by the SP Women of Aargau. They were supported by other groups. Many younger and older women were present, and men of all ages were also in attendance.

The rally took place in Untersiggenthal in the district of Baden, as the defendant—a 57-year-old Swiss national and former SVP member of the Grand Council—had lived in that municipality. He is alleged to have committed the crimes against three women in his home. He has been in pretrial detention for three years.

The atmosphere at the rally was calm yet confident. Among the messages on the signs people had brought were: “Protection costs money; violence costs lives.” And: “Looking away is like shame.”

The participants in the vigil wanted to express their solidarity with the victims. They called for a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the events. They said that victim protection must be strengthened.

“We stand with every woman who experiences violence,” said Damaris von Arx of the SP Women of Aargau. Solidarity, she said, is not a gesture but an attitude. Several speeches were given at the vigil.

"This case must be thoroughly investigated," demanded State Councilor Mia Jenni, co-chair of the SP parliamentary group. She said there needs to be more protection for victims, especially for female migrants who fear for their residency status.

Mother Expresses Gratitude for Support

Two victims also attended the vigil: a mother and her daughter. They had lived with the defendant. The two had shared their story of suffering with the Tamedia newspapers.

When they stepped in front of the rally, they received long and hearty applause from the crowd for their courage. The mother also expressed her gratitude for the support on behalf of her daughter. She said she wanted to ask for help—not money, but time and attention. She wanted to help other women in a similar situation.

One year after the Swiss man’s arrest, the Cantonal Office for Migration and Integration (Mika) ordered the deportation of the two Polish nationals. They were dependent on social assistance from the municipality.

An appeal against the ruling is pending before the Administrative Court. Dieter Egli (SP), the state councilor responsible for this matter, stated in the media that the next steps in this proceeding would be reviewed and reassessed. Egli acknowledged that the victims did not receive the assistance they should have received.

Prosecution Seeks Life Imprisonment

Following an extensive investigation, the public prosecutor’s office has charged the former SVP member of the Grand Council with a series of serious crimes. He is alleged to have repeatedly and secretly administered “knockout drops” to the mother and her then-minor daughter, as well as to another woman, in order to systematically commit sexual acts against the victims. He is alleged to have recorded the acts.

The Swiss man is charged with, among other things, multiple counts of attempted murder, multiple counts of aggravated rape and sexual assault, and multiple counts of sexual acts with children. The prosecution is seeking a life sentence.