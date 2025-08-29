Protest against the dismissal of dozens of employees at SBB Cargo: around 300 people demonstrated in Mendrisio in southern Ticino on Friday evening. Keystone

Around 300 people demonstrated against the planned job cuts at SBB Cargo in Mendrisio in southern Ticino on Friday evening. The demonstration was directed against the announced elimination of 65 full-time positions in Switzerland, 40 of which are in Ticino.

Under the slogan "Work on the rails, not traffic on the roads", the demonstrators also protested against a move away from the principle of shifting heavy goods traffic from road to rail. At the rally organized by the "Committee against the reduction of SBB Cargo in Ticino", they held banners demanding the preservation of skilled jobs in the southern canton.

According to the transport workers' union SEV, the committee includes a broad alliance of trade unions and political parties as well as various private individuals. A speech by the President of the Swiss Federation of Trade Unions (SGB), Pierre-Yves Maillard, has also been announced for the evening.