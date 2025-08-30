Around 800 people took part in a silent march in Lausanne on Saturday for the 17-year-old who was killed in an accident. He died a week ago while fleeing from the police on a scooter.

"Thank you for marching peacefully," said the young man's uncle over the microphone before the demonstration set off. It led from the Borde district to the scene of the accident in Prélaz.

The participants - many of them young people - were dressed in white and wore T-shirts with a photo of the deceased. Some held up signs reading "I love you, little brother" or "Time will never erase your smile".

Hundreds took part in the silent march in Lausanne for the teenager who died in the accident. Bild: Keystone

In front of the Saint-Roch funeral chapel, where the teenager's body is laid to rest, the participants observed a minute's silence and then walked peacefully to the wall in the Prélaz district, the scene of the accident, where they paid their last respects.

Riots and damage to property

The 17-year-old Swiss national, who lived in Lausanne, had crashed his scooter into a wall while fleeing from a police patrol, killing him. The scooter had been reported stolen, as the Vaud cantonal police later announced.

This was followed by two nights of rioting in the Prélaz district of Lausanne. Between 100 and 200 people gathered near the scene of the accident on both evenings.

Property was damaged, garbage cans were set on fire and pyrotechnics were thrown at the police, among other things. The police responded with tear gas and used a water cannon. According to the police, there were no injuries.

Initial findings published

Due to the tense situation in Lausanne, the Vaud public prosecutor's office published the initial findings of the investigation into the course of the accident on Tuesday. They assume that the teenager lost control of his vehicle while fleeing from the police.

According to witnesses, the police car was following him at a "considerable distance". There had been no contact between the two vehicles at the time of the accident. The young scooter rider was also wearing a helmet, it said.