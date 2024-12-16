The small archipelago of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean has been hit hard by cyclone "Chido". Authorities fear a high death toll. But it could be some time before there is any certainty.

The full extent is still completely unclear.

Thousands of people may also have died in the storm.

According to the French weather service Météo France, gusts of wind with a speed of more than 220 kilometers per hour swept over Mayotte on Saturday. Show more

Following the devastating cyclone "Chido" in the Indian Ocean, the French overseas territory of Mayotte fears many deaths - the full extent is still completely unclear. "I think there are certainly several hundred", said the local prefect, François-Xavier Bieuville, to the Mayotte la 1ère radio station. It is also possible that thousands of people died in the storm. France's acting Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau is expected on site later today.

A destroyed settlement in Mayotte. Picture: Keystone/Medecins du Monde via AP

Death toll difficult to determine

So far, there are only initial casualty figures. Bieuville said that 9 people were known to have died and more than 250 were injured. The authorities are aware of five seriously injured people who will probably not survive.

Bieuville made it clear that the official figures came from the hospital but were not plausible. Bieuville said that there were probably dead people who were not listed, as people on Mayotte could bury their relatives within 24 hours according to Muslim tradition - without them ever appearing on hospital documents. In this respect, it could be difficult to quantify the actual extent.

Interior Minister Retailleau had already noted shortly after the storm on Saturday that it may take days before exact numbers of fatalities could be given.

The search is on for survivors

There is still hope of finding people alive, said Colonel Alexandre Jouassard from the Interministerial Crisis Center on France 2 radio: "The coming hours are very important. We have sent teams that specialize in searching through rubble." Victims could still be found several days after the storm. "That is our priority."

Meanwhile, health care on the ground is difficult. France's acting health minister Geneviève Darrieussecq spoke on France 2 of a "very deteriorated situation, with a very damaged hospital and non-functioning health centers." She added that particular vigilance was now required with regard to communicable diseases caused by the consumption of contaminated water or spoiled food, for example.

Hurricane brings great devastation

The French overseas territory of Mayotte is located in the Indian Ocean, roughly between the coast of the south-east African country of Mozambique and the island state of Madagascar. Around 310,000 people live on the archipelago.

"Chido" caused great devastation on the island. According to France's Interior Minister Retailleau, all of the poor dwellings were destroyed by the hurricane. Thousands of households were without electricity, and there were also problems with the water supply and telephone network. Roads were blocked and some areas were cut off. According to reports, the hospital and schools in the island's capital Mamoudzou were also hit.

The prefecture announced on Facebook that Mayotte had not experienced such a devastating cyclone for 90 years. "Many of us have lost everything."

According to the French weather service Météo France, gusts of wind with a speed of more than 220 kilometers per hour swept over Mayotte on Saturday. President Emmanuel Macron said: "I would like to think of our fellow citizens on Mayotte who have experienced the worst in the past few hours and some of whom have lost everything, lost their lives."

Cyclone moves on to the African mainland

"Chido" then made its way to Mozambique on the African mainland. The storm reached speeds of up to 240 kilometers per hour there. According to the United Nations Children's Fund, Unicef, it destroyed and damaged numerous houses, schools and health facilities in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

The region was "severely affected", even if the extent of the destruction is still unclear. According to the Mozambican Center for Civil Protection, the power grid in Cabo Delgado and the neighboring province of Nampula has collapsed, making rescue work difficult.