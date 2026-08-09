This year's wildfire season in Spain has been unusually severe. Currently, people in the southwestern part of the country are particularly concerned.

Nearly 500 people have been evacuated due to a wildfire in southwestern Spain. The fire, which broke out on Thursday, has so far consumed about 8,000 hectares in the province of Huelva, according to the regional government of Andalusia. The number of evacuees has risen slightly to 474 in the past few hours. However, no towns are currently in immediate danger, officials said.

The flames had spread rapidly in recent days, partly due to strong winds, said Andalusian Interior Minister Antonio Sanz. “But today we’re a little more optimistic,” he emphasized this afternoon. He noted that progress had been made in fighting the fire, thanks in part to improved weather conditions. The southern part of the fire is now under control.

Near the small town of Niebla, about 60 kilometers west of Seville, some 500 firefighters continue to battle the flames in the hilly, forested area. They are occasionally supported by up to 26 firefighting planes and helicopters.

Severe Wildfire Season

Spain is experiencing an exceptional wildfire season this year. “Since the beginning of the year, nearly 200,000 hectares have been affected,” said Sara Aagesen, Minister for Ecological Transition. There have already been 40 major fires in 2026. “Last year, there were 15 at this point.”

According to the Spanish wildfire portal “Incendios Forestales,” 37 mostly small wildfires and vegetation fires were active nationwide on Sunday. The region of Valencia in the east, a popular destination for vacationers, and Castile and León in the northwest of the country are particularly affected, according to the report.