The number of Mpox cases continues to rise in several African countries. Symbolbild: Moses Sawasawa/AP/dpa

The director of the African health authority CDC warns against "playing with fire" in view of the developments in eastern Congo. The conflict there is escalating in the midst of a serious Mpox outbreak.

The director of the African health authority CDC Africa, Jean Kaseya, warns against an escalation of the current outbreak of Mpox in view of the escalation of the conflict in eastern Congo. In the province of South Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo, more than 400 patients have fled from Mpox treatment centers. "We don't know where these people are and we are very concerned, said Kaseya in his agency's weekly briefing.

South Kivu is considered one of the focal points of Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, in the Central African country particularly affected by the outbreak. The potentially more dangerous variant of the disease is also widespread here. Last August, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the highest alert level due to the Mpox outbreaks in Africa and the new, potentially more dangerous variant. This is intended to mobilize authorities around the world to be more vigilant.

"We are playing with fire"

Almost 19,000 suspected cases of Mpox have been reported in 13 countries in Africa since the beginning of the year alone. In the past three weeks - since the advance of the rebel militia M23 in eastern Congo and the conquest of two provincial capitals - fewer cases have been reported from the country. However, this is due to the insecurity in the region, the flight of hundreds of thousands of people and the collapse of testing facilities for suspected cases.

The reasons for this are the consequences of the conflict and the cessation of funding from US aid, said Kaseya. "We are playing with fire," he warned. There is an increased risk that Mpox will spread more quickly in the refugee camps. Contacts could not be traced, several health facilities had been looted and many refugees were malnourished and could therefore have a more severe course of the disease.