Following heavy rains and flash floods in the U.S. state of Missouri, emergency responders have rescued hundreds of people from the floodwaters. The southeastern part of the state was particularly hard hit; according to U.S. media reports, up to 30 centimeters of rain fell locally within 24 hours. Governor Mike Kehoe declared a state of emergency.

HANDOUT – An area in Missouri affected by flooding. Photo: Uncredited/KTVI/AP/dpa – NOTE: For editorial use only in connection with current news coverage and only with full attribution as shown above

According to official reports, those rescued included more than 200 children and counselors from a summer camp, who were brought to safety by National Guard helicopters. According to the governor, emergency responders rescued hundreds of people from flooded vehicles, rooftops, trees, and the floodwaters.

According to official reports, the search is also continuing for a 23-year-old woman whose house was swept off its foundation by the floodwaters. There were initially no reports of fatalities or serious injuries.

According to reports, numerous people also had to be rescued at a campground near a major river, the Black River, after a building where they had taken shelter from the floodwaters collapsed. All those affected were reportedly brought to safety.

According to the National Weather Service, the rainfall amounts are exceptionally high. According to U.S. media reports, a meteorologist from the agency described the event as a rainfall event that, statistically speaking, occurs about once every thousand years. More heavy rainfall is expected, which could further worsen the flooding situation in parts of Missouri and neighboring states.