Hundreds of Porsche vehicles in Russia suddenly became unroadworthy due to a fault. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire (Symbolbild)

Hundreds of Porsches in Russia have suddenly stopped starting. While the exact cause is still being investigated, the largest Russian car dealer suspects that the vehicles may have been deliberately blocked.

Oliver Kohlmaier

Hundreds of Porsche vehicles throughout Russia suddenly became unroadworthy. According to owners and dealers, the cars no longer start due to a failure of their factory-installed satellite security system. This was reported by autonews.ru, the "Moskow Times" and numerous other Russian media outlets.

The first drivers in Moscow, Krasnodar and other cities reported sudden engine failures and fuel supply blockages last week, rendering their vehicles unroadworthy.

Russia's largest car dealership group, Rolf, said service requests jumped on Friday as cars lost connection to their satellite-connected onboard alarm modules. All Porsche models and engine types were affected by the failure. In addition, any vehicle could potentially lock itself automatically, a Rolf representative told the news website rbc.ru. "It is possible that this was done on purpose," he said without providing further details.

However, the service director explained that the cause of the malfunction was the blocking of the factory alarm system via satellite. "Any vehicle can be blocked," she explained.

Porsche cannot sell subsidiaries

According to Rolf, specialists are still trying to determine the exact cause of the problem. The company headquarters in Germany has not yet commented on the system failure. Porsche LLC in Russia, however, confirmed that there are currently technical problems with starting the engine. There has therefore been a "slight increase" in inquiries in recent days.

According to the Porsche Macan Club, some drivers have been able to solve the problem on their own by restarting or deactivating the VTS.

Following the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, Porsche stopped deliveries and suspended its business activities in Russia. However, the company still retains ownership of three subsidiaries in the country, which it has not yet been able to sell.