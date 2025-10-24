Home sweet home? Probably not for all senior citizens. KEYSTONE

Switzerland is ageing - and the country is not prepared for the housing needs of its senior citizens. According to a new study by Wüest Partner, there will be a shortage of almost 400,000 age-appropriate apartments by 2040. The conurbations of Zurich, Aarau and Geneva are particularly affected.

The Swiss population of retirement age will grow rapidly until 2040. According to a study by real estate appraiser Wüest Partner, almost 400,000 age-appropriate apartments would have to be built to meet the demand for age-appropriate apartments.

The analysis is based on the assumption that the number of people over the age of 65 will increase by over a third from 1.73 to 2.38 million by 2040. According to the "Living in old age" study published by Wüest Partner on Thursday, there will then be a shortage of around 393,000 age-appropriate apartments.

Regions such as Aarau, Geneva and Zurich will be particularly affected. The demand for barrier-free living space and care infrastructure is particularly high there. Of the shortfall of almost 400,000 retirement apartments, over 20,000 are in the canton of Geneva, around 16,000 in the Aarau region and around 11,000 in the city of Zurich.

Small supply

This is exacerbated by the increasingly scarce supply. Affordable apartments with 2 to 3 rooms are particularly difficult to find. According to Wüest Partner, the number of advertisements in this segment has shrunk by around 40 percent in the last four years.

And despite the desire of many older people to move into smaller and more age-appropriate apartments, relocation mobility remains low. Wüest Partner cites emotional attachment and high costs as additional reasons.

According to the study, over 50 percent of single senior citizens already spend more than a third of their income on housing costs. This is particularly the case in the regions of Zurich, central Switzerland and parts of Ticino.