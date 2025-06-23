The Zurich District Court, where a couple will be tried today for human trafficking. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Walter Bieri

A Hungarian couple is on trial today, Monday, in Zurich for human trafficking. The two are alleged to have forced three women, including relatives, into prostitution.

According to the indictment, they had to do what the couple ordered them to do in Zurich's Langstrasse district. This included sex without a condom or unusual and brutal practices. The women only received a small portion of the money, while the accused pocketed tens of thousands of francs. The women had to work every day.

In Zurich, the accused, who according to the indictment was a sex worker herself, is said to have closely monitored the women and communicated with the clients. In addition to threatening violence, the accused is also alleged to have beaten one of the women.

Eight-year prison sentence demanded

The alleged events took place between 2020 and 2022. The 39-year-old and the 29-year-old were finally arrested and have been in prison since November 20, 2022.

The public prosecutor's office is demanding prison sentences of eight years for both defendants for human trafficking and promoting prostitution. The latter would be punishable due to the circumstances. The two are to be deported from the country for ten years. In addition, they should each pay 246,00 francs in compensation.

The motions put forward by the defense lawyers will be announced at the hearing. The Zurich District Court has scheduled two trial days.