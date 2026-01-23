Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok, a political ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban—who was voted out of office in April—has, after days of hesitation, cleared the way for a constitutional amendment that also provides for his own removal from office. Sulyok announced that he would countersign these constitutional amendments, thereby allowing them to take effect.

Following Parliament's approval of the constitutional amendment last Monday, the new Prime Minister, Peter Magyar, had given the head of state a five-day deadline to countersign the amendment and threatened to initiate impeachment proceedings should he refuse.

Until a new head of state is elected, Parliament Speaker Agnes Forsthoffer will assume those powers. There are now 30 days left to do so. In Hungary, the head of state is elected by Parliament.

Magyar confirmed that Sulyok had countersigned the constitutional amendments and that his position would therefore be vacant as of next Monday. Constitutional amendments that would enable far-reaching political reforms could now take effect. “With these decisions, we are giving back to the Hungarian people something that the Orbán regime has been trying to take away for many years: the certainty that power is limited, that public property has been reclaimed, and that the state can once again serve its citizens—the free Hungarian citizens,” Magyar wrote on Facebook.

Sulyok admits that there is nothing he can do about his dismissal

Sulyok emphasized that the parliamentary decision to remove him from office was unconstitutional, but that he saw no legal means to challenge it. Experts had previously stated that the Constitutional Court could have challenged this parliamentary decision only on procedural grounds, if at all, but not on the merits. In a speech posted on Facebook, Sulyok also lamented that every head of state in Hungary is now “at the mercy of the executive branch and politicians” and no longer has “any oversight function.”

New Limits on the Terms of Office for Constitutional Court Justices and Members of Parliament

Magyar had accused Sulyok, who has been in office since 2024, of supporting Orban’s policies. The constitutional amendment also stipulates that the terms of constitutional court justices automatically end upon reaching the age of 70. This currently affects four of the 15 constitutional court justices, including Chief Justice Peter Polt, who is considered an Orbán loyalist. Furthermore, this constitutional amendment stipulates that the terms of members of parliament will be limited to twelve years starting in 2030. This would, for example, prevent Orbán from running for parliament again. He has served as a member of parliament continuously from 1990 to the present. However, he did not take up the seat he won in the April election of this year as the lead candidate of his Fidesz party. In addition, an office is to be created to recover state assets.

Magyar also plans, together with his party Tisza, to draft a completely new constitution to replace the “Fundamental Law” that Orbán pushed through as recently as 2011. He accused Orbán of tailoring this legislation entirely to his party’s need for power.