According to the opposition Fidesz party, the Hungarian public prosecutor’s office raided its data center and seized the servers located there. A spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office told the MTI news agency that the action was part of an investigation into the alleged embezzlement of funds from the National Cultural Fund (NKA).

The Fidesz party of former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was voted out of office in the April 12 parliamentary election after 16 years in power. The tenure of the right-wing populist Orbán was marred by allegations of corruption. As a result, the European Union (EU) withheld a portion of the funds earmarked for Hungary.

Following the election, which was won by the conservative Tisza Party led by current Prime Minister Peter Magyar, suspicions grew that the government may have illegally used funds from the NKA to pay for appearances by well-known pop singers and influencers in Orban’s election campaign.

The public prosecutor's office estimates the total damages at 17 billion forint (47 million euros). In June, it arrested six NKA officials, who are currently in pretrial detention.

Fidesz spokesperson Bertalan Havasi sharply criticized the seizure of the servers. “Arbitrariness has reached a new level as of today,” Hungarian media quoted him as saying. “Tisza is now trying to eliminate the Fidesz party through legal means.”