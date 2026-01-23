The Paks nuclear power plant in Hungary narrowly avoided a total shutdown due to low water levels in the Danube. “Around 1:30 a.m., we were just a few millimeters away from a complete shutdown,” Prime Minister Peter Magyar wrote on Facebook.

The river-water-cooled Paks nuclear power plant in Hungary, with its four reactor units, is operating at minimum capacity due to low water levels in the Danube. (File photo)

“But then the drop in the water level (of the Danube) came to an end, and by morning it had risen by 1.5 centimeters,” the politician noted on Tuesday morning.

Currently, the nuclear power plant—which normally accounts for one-third of the country’s electricity consumption—would be “operating its last turbine under safe conditions,” he added. The Paks Nuclear Power Plant, with its four reactor units, is located about 100 kilometers south of the capital, Budapest, and draws its cooling water from the Danube. The river’s water level in Hungary is currently at historic lows.

Like other countries on the continent, this Central European country is currently experiencing a heat wave. With one turbine in operation, the Paks Nuclear Power Plant’s output stands at 240 megawatts, which, according to the Hungarian National Energy Office (OAH), represents just 12 percent of its total output during normal operation.

As recently as last weekend, it still appeared that Paks would have to be shut down completely sooner or later due to the low water level of the Danube. This would have been the first complete shutdown since the first reactor unit went into operation in 1982. Since Tuesday night, however, water levels in the Danube in Hungary have been rising slightly again.

The state is saving electricity

Nevertheless, the minimal operation of Hungary’s only nuclear power plant is leading to significant gaps in electricity production. However, there are currently no outages or mandated curbs on electricity use. Several days ago, Prime Minister Magyar had already called on the business community and the public to use electricity sparingly.

Meanwhile, countless companies have implemented measures to reduce their energy consumption, especially during evening peak hours. According to Magyar’s statement on Monday evening, the country is currently consuming more than 500 megawatts less than it would under normal circumstances on a summer day.