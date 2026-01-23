The Hungarian Parliament has elected Andras Baka, the former president of the Supreme Court, as the new president. In the secret ballot, 140 members of parliament voted in favor of the critic of Viktor Orban, the ousted long-time head of government, while 6 voted against him, according to acting Parliament Speaker Aniko Haller-Nagy. There were no abstentions and no other candidates. The announcement of the results was broadcast live on social media.

Baka (73), an independent, had been nominated by the parliamentary caucus of Prime Minister Peter Magyar’s conservative Tisza Party. Since the parliamentary election on April 12, Tisza has held a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly. With this majority, it passed a constitutional amendment that removed the incumbent president, Tamas Sulyok, from office.

Sulyok had been appointed by Magyar’s right-wing populist predecessor, Orban; under normal circumstances, his term would have ended in 2029. In the eyes of Magyar and the Tisza Party, however, he had behaved like “Orbán’s puppet.” Orbán’s Fidesz party boycotted Baka’s election in protest against Sulyok’s removal.

Baka has had a long career as a lawyer and judge. He is highly regarded both in Hungary and abroad. From 1991 to 2007, he served as a judge at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg. In 2009, he became President of the Supreme Court of Hungary.

Dismissed by Orban

Orbán removed him from this office in 2011 through a controversial constitutional amendment that renamed the Supreme Court the “Kurie,” a historical term for the Supreme Court in Hungary. The move was part of a strategy to bring large parts of the judiciary under the political control of Orban and his inner circle.

Although Baka won a labor lawsuit years later in which he sued the state over his unlawful dismissal, this did nothing to change the balance of power in Orbán’s Hungary. That balance remained in place until the head of government—who was also becoming increasingly isolated within the EU—was voted out of office in April of this year.

Orbán’s interference with the independence of the judiciary led the EU to withhold a portion of the funding intended for the Central and Eastern European country. His successor, Magyar, took office with an explicit promise to restore the rule of law in Hungary. The EU, for its part, intends to release the frozen funds as soon as the leadership in Budapest takes the necessary steps.

Baka: I Will Uphold Democracy

Immediately after his election in Parliament, Baka took the oath of office. In his speech, he said that he would safeguard democracy and the rule of law. He noted that this was particularly important in light of the experiences of recent years. “It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that such a system does not reestablish itself,” he said, referring to the Orbán era.

The new president will take office on August 19. Since Sulyok’s removal from office took effect on July 19, Parliament Speaker Agnes Forsthoffer of the Tisza Party has been serving as acting head of state.

In Hungary, the president has largely ceremonial powers. The term of office is set at five years. In Baka’s case, however, it could be shorter, because Magyar has set a goal of drafting a new constitution within the next two to three years. This new constitution could also stipulate that the president be elected by the people.