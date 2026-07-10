Following the change in government, Hungary is set to receive around 10 billion euros (about 9.2 billion Swiss francs) from the EU Recovery Fund established during the COVID-19 crisis. The country’s EU partners approved a corresponding reform and investment program in Brussels.

Politics Hungary to Receive Billions from the EU Following a Change in Government

According to the information provided, it will also strengthen the fight against corruption and increase transparency regarding public funds and public procurement.

Due to violations of the rule of law and EU fundamental values, EU funds amounting to tens of billions had not been disbursed to Hungary under the government of right-wing populist Viktor Orbán. The new Hungarian Prime Minister, Peter Magyar, and his government have now initiated a change in political course and hope for a swift release of the funds.

Of the 10 billion euros currently at stake, according to EU figures, approximately 6.5 billion euros are grants and approximately 3.5 billion euros are loans.