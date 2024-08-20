On the night of August 17-18, the American animal rights activist experienced a night of horror. Paul Rosolie shared this experience on Instagram.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Paul Rosolie experienced a night of horror in South America.

The animal rights activist spent the night from August 17 to 18 in a tent in the Peruvian Amazon rainforest and was surprised by small animals.

When he woke up at 2 a.m., he was covered in leafcutter ants. Show more

The American author, environmentalist and animal rights activist experienced a nightmare come true in South America. When Paul Rosolie spent the night between August 17 and 18 in a tent in the Peruvian Amazon rainforest, he was surprised by tiny animals - leafcutter ants.

He was woken from his sleep and realized that the insects were biting leaf-sized pieces out of his tent and carrying them away. "The holes are so big I can put my fist through them," commented the animal rights activist in his Instagram reel.

In the end, he not only had ants in his tent, but also termites, mosquitoes, millipedes, moths and various insects. One critter was bigger than the next - even an octopus paid the American a visit.

"Sometimes you pitch your tent in the wrong place and the leafcutter ants and the gods of the jungle decide it's going to be the worst night ever," Rosolie explains in his video. He will probably not forget this night of horror in a hurry.

