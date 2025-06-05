This video is going viral: an elephant in Thailand simply grabs whatever it feels like in a store. But getting him out of the store is the next problem.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you An elephant in Thailand escapes from a zoo and visits a store.

In the store, he then grabs various food items.

The video goes viral on social media and reaches over a million views. Show more

A few bananas, sandwiches and rice cakes. These are the snacks that this elephant allowed itself in a store in Thailand after escaping from an animal park in Pak Chong.

The video went viral on social media and reached over a million views. But how did the elephant get out of the store? Find out in the video.

