Animal customer Hungry elephant helps itself in a store

Nicole Agostini

5.6.2025

This video is going viral: an elephant in Thailand simply grabs whatever it feels like in a store. But getting him out of the store is the next problem.

05.06.2025, 17:09

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An elephant in Thailand escapes from a zoo and visits a store.
  • In the store, he then grabs various food items.
  • The video goes viral on social media and reaches over a million views.
Show more

A few bananas, sandwiches and rice cakes. These are the snacks that this elephant allowed itself in a store in Thailand after escaping from an animal park in Pak Chong.

The video went viral on social media and reached over a million views. But how did the elephant get out of the store? Find out in the video.

