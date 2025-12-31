After the spectacular million-dollar coup in the vault of a savings bank branch in Gelsenkirchen, the police are on the lookout for the audacious tank-breakers. They are apparently following a possible lead to the Netherlands.

According to a media report, the investigators are focusing on criminals abroad.

One lead is said to lead to the Netherlands.

The loot of the bank robbers was initially roughly estimated at the insurance sum of around 30 million euros, but could also be significantly higher.

The number of victims is estimated at more than 2500. Show more

After the spectacular million euro coup at a savings bank branch in Gelsenkirchen, the police are looking for the fugitive burglars. They used a special drill to drill their way into the vault and then broke open almost all of the 3,250 customer lockers.

The loot was initially roughly estimated at the insurance sum of around 30 million euros, but could also be significantly higher. "We are assuming a mid double-digit million euro amount," said a police spokesperson. This would make it one of the biggest coups in German criminal history.

The number of victims is estimated at more than 2500. Many of them had gathered outside the branch over the past two days to vent their anger at the lack of information from their bank. There were tumultuous scenes.

How did the coup go down?

The break-in in the Buer district was discovered by emergency services early on Monday morning following an alarm from the fire alarm system. The perpetrators had first broken through several doors into an archive room, from where they worked their way into the bank's vault using a special drill.

Witnesses had observed several men with large bags in the stairwell of an adjacent parking garage during the night from Saturday to Sunday. Video cameras in the parking garage captured a high-powered black car, a black Audi RS6, with a license plate stolen in Hanover early Monday morning. Masked people were sitting in the car.

According to information from Der Spiegel, investigators suspect that the perpetrators could be from the Netherlands. In the past, similar cars such as the Audi RS6 have been used in ATM blasts that have been attributed to Dutch perpetrators.

Loot could be much larger

How much cash, gold and valuables the perpetrators carried off has yet to be determined. The banks do not know what is stored in the safe deposit boxes. Those affected must now be contacted. According to Sparkasse Gelsenkirchen, each safe deposit box is insured for 10,300 euros.

Tumult in front of the bank branch

Among the worried customers, resentment grew visibly on Tuesday. For the second day in a row, a crowd gathered in front of the branch. Around 200 people waited outside the branch at times. "We want in, we want in!" demanded a loud chant. When people stormed into the vestibule, the police had to intervene.

Over the course of the day, the bank released some information on the internet. "Depending on the security situation, a decision will be made about opening the Buer branch," it said.

Earlier fire alarm

Could the break-in have been noticed earlier? As the police have now announced, there was already a fire alarm in the bank building on Saturday. At that time, the police and fire department were on site at around 6.15 a.m., "but were unable to detect any damage", according to the latest statement. According to the statement, the exact details of the incident are also the subject of an ongoing investigation.