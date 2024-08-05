X / Samuel Briggs II

Florida residents are struggling with the consequences of Hurricane Debby. The water is now said to have washed over a million dollars worth of cocaine onto the southern tip of the US state.

On Monday morning, Hurricane Debby hit the US mainland with heavy winds and rain in Florida.

Waves apparently washed 25 packages full of cocaine onto the coast of the US state, according to a border guard official on X.

The drug is said to have a retail value of around one million dollars. Show more

Hurricane Debby not only brought heavy winds and rain to Florida, but also cocaine worth more than one million dollars (over 8.5 million Swiss francs). The waves whipped up by the hurricane washed up 25 tightly sealed packages of the drug at the southernmost tip of the US state, as the chief border guard Samuel Briggs announced on Monday in the online service X.

Hurricane Debby blew 25 packages of cocaine (70 lbs.) onto a beach in the Florida Keys. Good Samaritan discovered the drugs & contacted authorities. U.S. Border Patrol seized the drugs, which have a street value of over $1 million dollars.#Hurricane #Debby #Florida #floridakeys pic.twitter.com/nsjKu6qm8V — Samuel Briggs II (@USBPChiefMIP) August 5, 2024

An unnamed finder discovered the cocaine packages weighing a total of 31.7 kilograms on a beach on the Florida Keys island chain and reported the find to the authorities.

Meanwhile, "Debby" was downgraded from a category one hurricane to a tropical storm. The hurricane made landfall in the Big Bend region in northwest Florida early Monday morning (local time).

Severe flooding

According to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, severe flooding in the Big Bend region was the biggest concern for experts. In inland Marion County and south of Gainesville, authorities said in a Facebook post that power lines had snapped and houses had fallen onto roads and trees.

According to PowerOutage.us and the Georgia Electric Membership Corp, more than 300,000 customers in Florida and Georgia were without power Monday afternoon (local time).