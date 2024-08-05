Hurricane Debby not only brought heavy winds and rain to Florida, but also cocaine worth more than one million dollars (over 8.5 million Swiss francs). The waves whipped up by the hurricane washed up 25 tightly sealed packages of the drug at the southernmost tip of the US state, as the chief border guard Samuel Briggs announced on Monday in the online service X.
An unnamed finder discovered the cocaine packages weighing a total of 31.7 kilograms on a beach on the Florida Keys island chain and reported the find to the authorities.
Meanwhile, "Debby" was downgraded from a category one hurricane to a tropical storm. The hurricane made landfall in the Big Bend region in northwest Florida early Monday morning (local time).
Severe flooding
According to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, severe flooding in the Big Bend region was the biggest concern for experts. In inland Marion County and south of Gainesville, authorities said in a Facebook post that power lines had snapped and houses had fallen onto roads and trees.
According to PowerOutage.us and the Georgia Electric Membership Corp, more than 300,000 customers in Florida and Georgia were without power Monday afternoon (local time).