Hurricane "Melissa" gains strength over the Caribbean and heads for Jamaica. The hurricane center in Miami issued a warning for the Caribbean island.

Hurricane "Melissa" is approaching Jamaica with wind speeds of 120 kilometers per hour.

Life-threatening flooding and landslides are expected on the Caribbean island.

The population was urged to stay at home if possible. Show more

Hurricane "Melissa" is gaining strength over the Caribbean and is heading towards Jamaica. With wind speeds of 120 kilometers per hour, the hurricane is slowly moving towards the northwest, according to the US hurricane center in Miami. According to the meteorologists' forecast, "Melissa" is likely to rapidly gain further strength and become a major hurricane on Sunday.

Hurricane warning for Jamaica

The center issued a hurricane warning for Jamaica. Life-threatening flooding and landslides are expected on the Caribbean island. Three people have already died in Haiti after heavy rain, and one person was also killed in the Dominican Republic.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness called on the population to stay at home if possible and to follow the instructions of the authorities. The airport in the capital Kingston was to be closed on Saturday evening. The civil defense set up almost 900 emergency shelters.