Six beach houses have collapsed on the Outer Banks island chain in North Carolina. Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda, which have been raging in the Caribbean for days and are now also causing chaos in the Atlantic, are responsible.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you Six beach houses collapsed into the sea in North Caroline.

The pile dwellings collapsed under the force of the surf.

According to the National Park, no one was in the buildings and there were no injuries.

The destructive force was caused by hurricanes Humberto and Imelda. Show more

Six beach houses collapsed into the sea within hours on the Outer Banks in the US state of North Carolina. The pile houses were unable to withstand the powerful surf and the meter-high waves.

According to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore National Park, the buildings were uninhabited and no one was injured.

The surf was caused by hurricanes Humberto and Imelda, which have been battering the Caribbean since Monday. Imelda already hit Bermuda on Thursday, where over 16,000 people were temporarily without power.

Watch the video to find out how long the hurricane season officially lasts.

