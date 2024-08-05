The Bern-Mittelland regional court, where the trial against the accused begins on Monday. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/Peter Klaunzer

Following the violent death of a 29-year-old woman in Kehrsatz BE in mid-December 2022, her husband goes on trial today, Monday. The prosecution accuses him of administering a sedative to his wife unnoticed and then strangling her with a cable tie while she slept.

SDA

Following the violent death of a 29-year-old woman in Kehrsatz BE in December 2022, her husband is on trial today, Monday.

The prosecution accuses the man of administering a sedative to his wife unnoticed and then strangling her in her sleep with a cable tie.

The public prosecutor's office is demanding a conviction for murder, possibly intentional homicide. The victim was found dead in an apartment in Kehrsatz on December 16. According to the public prosecutor's office, inconsistencies emerged and indications that the husband might have had something to do with the death of the Swiss woman.

The man was arrested on December 22. He denies the crime. He is presumed innocent. In the course of the investigation, the public prosecutor's office's suspicions were confirmed. In mid-February 2024, it brought murder charges.

The trial at the Bern-Mittelland Regional Court of First Instance is scheduled to last three days. The verdict is expected to be announced on 9 August.

