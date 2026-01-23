The Houthi militia in Yemen, which is allied with Iran, has once again threatened to launch attacks in the region and announced a “blockade” against Saudi ships.

A “maritime ban” is now in effect for Saudi Arabia, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sari said in a video message. The Houthis are also “fully prepared for all options,” he said, referring to possible new attacks.

In the war between the Houthis and Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which is supported by Saudi Arabia, an informal ceasefire has been in place since 2022. However, following a new clash a week ago, there are fears that the war could flare up again.

Saudi Arabia's blockade by air, land, and sea

Saudi Arabia entered the civil war in 2015 and imposed an air, sea, and land blockade with the stated goal of preventing arms smuggling to the Houthis. In practice, however, the blockade is also a means of waging economic warfare to exert pressure on the Houthis and control which goods enter the country. This primarily affects the civilian population, more than 22 million of whom are dependent on humanitarian aid.

In early June, the Houthis had already announced a “complete blockade” of Israeli shipping in the Red Sea and, at the same time, once again claimed responsibility for an attack on Israel. Since then, there have been several incidents involving ships off the coast of Yemen. However, there have been no major attacks like those carried out by the militia starting in 2023.

From Yemen, the Houthis control the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which, together with the Strait of Hormuz, is one of the world's most important sea lanes.