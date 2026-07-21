The Iran-backed Houthi militia claims to have forced six ships in the region to turn back as part of its announced “blockade.” This was reported by the militia-controlled Saba News Agency, citing military sources. Saba reported that six ships turned back within 24 hours after receiving warnings from the Houthis. There was initially no independent confirmation of this.

Saba also did not report exactly where the ships were believed to have turned back. According to Yemen experts, however, the militia most recently issued a warning to ships via radio.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in Washington that there had been no blockade of the militia in the region so far. “We haven’t heard from them in a while,” Trump said late in the morning (U.S. local time) during a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the White House. “If it happens, we’ll take care of it.” The U.S. had previously taken “vigorous” action against the Houthis, Trump said, referring to U.S. airstrikes in Yemen last year.

Possible Attacks in the Bab al-Mandab Strait

On Monday, the Houthis announced a “blockade” on Saudi ships—about a week after a new confrontation with their neighbor, with whom the militia has been at war for more than ten years. A “ban on shipping” is now in effect for Saudi Arabia, said Houthi military spokesman Jahja Sari. He did not specify in which waters the ban would apply. The Houthis had previously announced a “complete blockade” of maritime traffic for Israel, which led to several incidents.

In Yemen, the Houthis control primarily the north and large parts of the western coast along the Red Sea. From there, using their arsenal of missiles, drones, and cruise missiles, they can also attack ships in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which, together with the Strait of Hormuz, is one of the world’s most important sea lanes.

Due to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Saudi Arabia is currently exporting a large portion of its oil via a pipeline from the east to the port of Janbu on the Red Sea. Since 2023, the Houthis had already severely disrupted global trade with attacks in the Red Sea—at that time in connection with the Gaza War.