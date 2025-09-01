  1. Residential Customers
Tenants can rejoice Hypo reference interest rate falls to 1.25 percent

SDA

1.9.2025 - 08:06

More than half of the population in Germany lives in rented accommodation. (archive picture)

Marijan Murat/dpa

Good news for tenants in Switzerland. The mortgage reference rate relevant to rental law has fallen from 1.50 percent to 1.25 percent. This was announced by the Federal Housing Office (BWO) on Monday.

Keystone-SDA

01.09.2025, 08:06

01.09.2025, 08:42

Specifically, the average interest rate relevant for the reference interest rate fell by 7 basis points to 1.37%, which is just below the threshold value of 1.38% that is decisive for the reduction. The interest rate is commercially rounded and adjusted by 25 basis points if it exceeds or falls below the threshold.

The reference interest rate for residential rents was last reduced to 1.50 percent in March 2025, following two increases in the middle and end of 2023. The BWO determines the reference interest rate based on the quarterly average interest rate of Swiss banks' domestic mortgage loans.

Rent reductions possible

According to the BWO, the reduction in the reference interest rate now gives tenants a basic right to a reduction of 2.91 percent if the previous rent was based on a reference interest rate of 1.50 percent.

However, in addition to the change in the reference interest rate, other cost factors, in particular inflation, can play a role in the rent structure.

