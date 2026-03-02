No changes for tenants in Switzerland: the mortgage reference rate relevant to rental law remains at 1.25 percent. This was announced by the Federal Housing Office (BWO) on Monday.

Specifically, the average interest rate relevant for the reference interest rate only fell from 1.33 to 1.32 percent. The interest rate is commercially rounded and adjusted by 25 basis points if it exceeds or falls below the limit. Specifically, it remains at the current level until the average interest rate falls below 1.13% or rises above 1.37%.

Last September, the reference interest rate, which is set quarterly, fell from 1.50 percent to its current level. Prior to that, it had been lowered to 1.50 percent in March 2025, following two increases in the middle and end of 2023. The BWO uses the average interest rate of Swiss banks' domestic mortgage loans to determine the reference interest rate.

As it has not changed compared to the previous quarter, there has been no new reduction or increase for tenants since the last announcement, according to the press release.