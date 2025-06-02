Federal Office for Housing (BWO) leaves reference interest rate for mortgages at 1.5% (symbolic image) Keystone

For tenants in Switzerland, there will be no change to the interest rate situation relevant to tenancy law for the time being. The mortgage reference interest rate is stagnating at 1.5%.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The mortgage reference interest rate remains unchanged, as the average mortgage interest rate of 1.44% is not yet below the threshold for a further reduction.

According to experts, a further reduction in the reference interest rate to up to 1.25 percent is considered realistic when it is next published in September 2025.

Despite interest rate cuts by the SNB, other factors such as inflation also play a role in determining rents. Show more

The mortgage reference interest rate remains unchanged at 1.5 percent. This was announced by the Federal Housing Office (BWO) on Monday.

The reference interest rate for residential rents was last lowered by 25 basis points in March - the first reduction since June 2020. Since then, tenants have been able to apply for a reduction in their rent of 2.91% in many cases.

The recent stability is due to the slow decline in interest rates on the mortgage market. Since March 2024, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) has lowered its key interest rate by a total of 1.50 percentage points to the current 0.25 percent. Nevertheless, the average interest rate for outstanding mortgages, which determines the reference interest rate, currently stands at 1.44% and is therefore not yet below the threshold for a further reduction.

1.25 percent as a realistic scenario

The interest rate will remain at its current level until the average interest rate falls below 1.38% or rises above 1.62%. The mortgage reference interest rate will next be published on September 1, 2025.

According to economists, a further reduction in the reference interest rate at the next publication is entirely realistic. Experts consider a rate of 1.25% to be the lower limit in the medium term - a level that has not been undercut during the negative interest rate phase.

To determine the reference interest rate, the BWO relies on the quarterly average interest rate of Swiss banks' domestic mortgage claims. In addition to the change in the reference interest rate, other cost factors, in particular inflation, can also play a role in the rent structure.