The mammoth trial against Joël Le Scouarnec began on Monday in France, where he is alleged to have abused 299 children. How could it come to this?

No time? blue News summarizes for you French surgeon Joël Le Scouarnec is alleged to have abused 299 children over a period of 30 years. The victims were on average 11 years old.

The second trial against him began on February 24. It is set to last four months. Le Scouarnec faces up to twenty years in prison.

Why the sexual abuse began, where the system failed and how the alleged perpetrator was discovered. Show more

In 2004, Joël Le Scouarnec wrote in his diary:

"While smoking my morning cigarette, I thought about the fact that I am a big pervert. I am an exhibitionist, voyeur, sadist, masochist, fetishist and paedophile all at the same time. And I'm very happy about that."

At this point, the first abuse was probably 17 years ago. Another 13 years would pass before he was arrested and brought to trial.

The trial against the former surgeon began in Vannes on Monday. The Frenchman is accused of abusing 299 children over a period of 30 years. 158 boys, 141 girls. The average age of the children involved is 11.

His diary is at the center of the trial. Le Scouarnec wrote everything down on 1655 pages. The names of his little victims, their ages, the dates of his alleged crimes, the places. And in detail, how he felt when he sexually assaulted the children. 1655 pages.

It is the biggest trial against an alleged child molester that France has seen in its recent history. The story of a man who abused children on a massive scale.

The childhood

Joël Le Scouarnec was born in Paris on December 3. His father worked as a carpenter and later in the banking sector. His mother was a janitor before devoting herself to bringing up her three children.

A report published in the French media describes him as someone who grew up in a traditional family. With an authoritarian father and difficulty expressing his feelings.

His younger brother told the media: "We had a wonderful childhood". He doesn't understand how his brother Joël could become like that. "All the siblings grew up the same way," he says. The only thing that stood out was that he never talked about his private life. He was a loner who spent his days reading.

The second trial against the surgeon began in this court in Vannes. KEYSTONE

Le Scouarnec wanted to become a doctor from the age of ten. A goal that he achieved. After studying medicine in Paris, he completed an internship at the medical faculty in Nantes between 1976 and 1981. He later specialized in visceral and gynaecological surgery.

During his studies, he met his future wife, who was working as a nurse. They built a middle-class life for themselves - in a manor house in the countryside near the capital. They had three sons and regularly went on trips and to the opera.

As a father, he is said to have taken great care to ensure that his children went to school, but he was hardly ever present at home. The good life is crumbling. According to media reports, Le Scouarnec is said to have had two affairs during this time.

A seemingly normal life. A seemingly normal man. Why did the sexual abuse begin?

The abuse

According to the police, his paedophilia was awakened by his grandniece, but initially he is said to have had sex with his two nieces. His wife is said to have known about this since the mid-1990s, although she publicly denies it.

According to media reports, he apologized to the nieces' mother "in tears". And the family? They remain silent. Despite knowing about the "inclination" of "Tonto Joël", i.e. Uncle Joël.

The serial abuse is said to have begun in Loches hospital. Former colleagues describe Le Scouarnec as charming, lonely and almost invisible. At the same time, however, he was strange, as he often wandered around the hospital corridors at night without being on duty.

He is said to have abused patients almost daily - in the operating theater or in the patients' rooms. The victims were still under anesthesia or about to wake up. Some victims therefore state that they had the feeling that his "gestures" and "touches" were medical examinations.

Attention: The following two paragraphs describe sexual acts against children. Alternatively, it continues after the picture.

In the diaries found during house searches, the investigators document explicit descriptions of masturbation of young boys and anal and vaginal penetration with fingers.

He is said to have raped some of his victims on the operating table, but according to his diary, his favorite time to commit crimes was during morning rounds the day after the operation, when the children's parents were not present.

The files of the diaries. KEYSTONE

His colleagues on the wards were happy for him to carry out the ward rounds alone, as they all had a lot to do. In his diary, he wrote about how he took advantage of these situations and what he did.

The news magazine "Le Point" shows some of these entries, but blacks out the names and the passages in which Le Scouarnec describes his actions. They are intolerable.

In his hearings, Le Scouarnec denies the accusation of rape. And he claimed to the investigating judge that he had only noted down sexual fantasies in his diary. However, they corresponded exactly with the corresponding data from the hospital.

The first arrest

Particularly precarious: the abuse could have been stopped as early as 2004. The US secret service, the FBI, informed the French authorities in 2004 that Le Scouarnec had used his credit card to pay on Russian paedophile websites.

Before a house search, however, he hid all the evidence at his workplace - evidence that the police only discovered in 2017. In court at the time, he admitted that he had downloaded the files due to a "temporary weakness".

He was then questioned in 2005 and given a four-month suspended prison sentence. And that was that. No one thought of imposing therapy on him, banning him from his profession or monitoring him.

His employer found out nothing about the conviction and Le Scouarnec simply continued to operate. In 2006, he even became head of surgery in Quimperlé.

The second arrest

It was business as usual until 2017. Then "Lana" speaks out. The six-year-old neighbor's daughter told her parents that the old man next door had shown himself to her naked and had done strange things to her with his fingers - through the garden gate.

The parents then went to the police.

When the officers entered Le Scouarnec's house on May 2, 2017, they found a chaotic pile of strange things. At this point, Le Scouarnec had been living alone for a long time, separated from his wife.

Among other things, the investigators find 22 human dolls. Some half a meter high, others of babies. Plus lots of pornography, sorted by genre. On DVDs, on 27 external hard disks, on nine USB sticks, on two laptops and a large computer.

And also the diary - stored in several files. Typed by hand. 1655 pages.

Lawyers arrive on the opening day of the trial. KEYSTONE

And so it is that Joël Le Scouarnec is arrested at the age of 66. He is a renowned surgeon. They are grateful to have him on the team. His employer even asks him if he could work a little longer after his retirement.

In the years that followed, he became known as potentially one of the worst child molesters in the world.

The trial

The investigators began to compare the entries in the diary with the hospital's registers. They spoke to the alleged victims. Many of them were unaware of the things this man in the white coat was supposed to have done to them. Because they were asleep. Or because they didn't understand what had happened. Or because the trauma they experienced triggered amnesia.

Others can now suddenly explain why they suffer from sexual blockage as adults - or panic attacks - every time they go to the doctor.

One of the victims took his own life with an overdose in 2021. He was abused by Le Scouarnec when he was 10 years old. According to his grandparents, he couldn't stand it, which the police found in the doctor's notebooks.

Roland and Maury Vinet hold up a picture of their grandson in front of the court. He took his own life in 2021. He couldn't bear what the police found in the doctor's notebooks, they say. KEYSTONE

The trial against Joël Le Scouarnec was split into two parts because the file is so extensive and a lot of data needed to be checked. The first part took place in 2020, without the public. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping and sexually assaulting his two nieces, a patient and "Lana", the neighbors' daughter.

The second part of the trial began on Monday. The mammoth trial is set to last four months. The 74-year-old now faces up to 20 years in prison.

Although Le Scouarnec confesses to most of the crimes, he continues to deny the rapes. The investigating authorities are working to prove him wrong.

A room had to be found near the court in Vannes that could accommodate all the co-plaintiffs, as the small courtroom did not even have room for all the lawyers. An old university auditorium was converted, just for the victims. 299.