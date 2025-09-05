Jackson Denio with the 80-kilogram white halibut that bit off New Hampshire. (September 2, 2025) Image: Keystone/Jill Denio via AP

Jackson Denio had set out with 30 anglers on a night trip off the east coast of the USA. The thirteen-year-old made the catch of his life there.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 13-year-old boy from the US state of New Hampshire has caught an 80-kilogram white halibut off the east coast of the USA.

With a catch heavier than himself, Jackson Denio may have set a world record. Show more

A 13-year-old boy from the US state of New Hampshire has caught an 80-kilogram white halibut off the east coast of the USA. Jackson Denio may have set a world record with the catch, which is heavier than he is. He caught the fish on Monday around 161 kilometers off the coast of New England. "I think I was screaming, to be honest," said Denio. "I don't know exactly what happened, but I was very excited."

Denio had set out on Sunday with about 30 other people on a late-night boat trip. His goal was to catch a shark. When he lowered his fishing hook with pollack as bait into the depths of the sea, it reportedly only took him a few minutes to hook something big. Denio is said to have fought with the fish for around 30 minutes. With the help of the ship's crew, he was able to pull his catch to the surface.

Ship captain Jim Walsh was impressed by the young angler's composure. "He didn't even let go," he said.