  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

World record-breaking "I was screaming" - 13-year-old catches monster halibut

dpa

5.9.2025 - 06:30

Jackson Denio with the 80-kilogram white halibut that bit off New Hampshire. (September 2, 2025)
Jackson Denio with the 80-kilogram white halibut that bit off New Hampshire. (September 2, 2025)
Image: Keystone/Jill Denio via AP

Jackson Denio had set out with 30 anglers on a night trip off the east coast of the USA. The thirteen-year-old made the catch of his life there.

DPA

05.09.2025, 06:30

05.09.2025, 06:42

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 13-year-old boy from the US state of New Hampshire has caught an 80-kilogram white halibut off the east coast of the USA.
  • With a catch heavier than himself, Jackson Denio may have set a world record.
Show more

A 13-year-old boy from the US state of New Hampshire has caught an 80-kilogram white halibut off the east coast of the USA. Jackson Denio may have set a world record with the catch, which is heavier than he is. He caught the fish on Monday around 161 kilometers off the coast of New England. "I think I was screaming, to be honest," said Denio. "I don't know exactly what happened, but I was very excited."

Denio had set out on Sunday with about 30 other people on a late-night boat trip. His goal was to catch a shark. When he lowered his fishing hook with pollack as bait into the depths of the sea, it reportedly only took him a few minutes to hook something big. Denio is said to have fought with the fish for around 30 minutes. With the help of the ship's crew, he was able to pull his catch to the surface.

Ship captain Jim Walsh was impressed by the young angler's composure. "He didn't even let go," he said.

More on the topic

"Thought it was a tree at first"Czech pulls monster catfish out of the water - he fought with it for an hour

Weighing over 100 kilograms. Fishermen pull monster catfish out of Lake Neuchâtel

Weighing over 100 kilogramsFishermen pull monster catfish out of Lake Neuchâtel