The computer company IBM missed revenue expectations last quarter, shocking the stock market. Its stock price plummeted by about 23 percent at one point during pre-market trading in the U.S.

According to IBM, the reason for the dip in revenue is a change in customer spending habits.

In the final weeks of June, they increasingly invested their money in the purchase of servers, storage devices, and memory, as CEO Arvind Krishna wrote in a letter to shareholders. In doing so, they had anticipated expected price increases due to supply shortages.

IBM had not anticipated the scale of this shift. Prices for memory chips skyrocketed because they are needed for the rapid expansion of AI data centers.

Market Worries About the Impact of AI on IBM

IBM released some financial results for the past quarter ahead of schedule. According to preliminary calculations, revenue rose by 1 percent year-over-year to $17.2 billion (15.01 billion euros). Analysts had expected revenue of $17.9 billion on average.

Revenue from software rose by five percent. Revenue from infrastructure, however, fell by seven percent. CEO Arvind Krishna had refocused IBM on the software business, in part through acquisitions worth billions.

Investors' harsh reaction could also be due to concerns in the market that artificial intelligence, with its software capabilities, could undermine IBM's business.