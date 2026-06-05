IBM Switzerland CEO Katharina Göppinger sees great potential in quantum technology. In an interview with the news agency AWP on the fringes of the Swiss Economic Forum (SEF), she said that quantum technology could be used to solve certain problems much more quickly in the future.

IBM Switzerland CEO Katharina Göppinger sees great potential in quantum technology. In an interview with the news agency AWP on the fringes of the SEF, she said that quantum technology could be used to solve certain problems much more quickly in the future.

As examples, she cited areas such as materials research or medicine, where there is a strong trend towards personalized medicine, as well as network optimization in the energy sector or for airlines, which have to optimize logistics due to the shortage of kerosene. Quantum technology is "extremely" helpful in processing a large number of parameters where conventional computers would reach their limits.

However, Göppinger is convinced that the technology will not replace conventional computing, but rather complement it. The great thing is to be able to work with all technologies side by side in the future and to use the technology that allows a company to position itself as flexibly as possible. This is also in view of rapidly changing market conditions and supply chains.

At the forefront since the start of the year

"We expect to have the first fault-tolerant quantum computer ready for the market by 2029," said Göppinger when asked when this could be a reality. This would then create the conditions for scalable quantum computing.

Quantum computers are high-performance computing systems based on the principles of quantum mechanics. The quantum advantage describes the point at which a quantum computer solves a computationally intensive task faster, more energy-efficiently or more precisely than is possible with the best classical supercomputers.

Göppinger, who has worked for IBM for 15 years, has been CEO of IBM Switzerland and Head of Technology since January 2026. She studied at ETH Zurich and the University of St. Gallen (HSG).