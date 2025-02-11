ICE crashes into truck in Hamburg - one dead, eleven injured - Gallery A Deutsche Bahn ICE train and an articulated lorry collided on the outskirts of Hamburg this afternoon. One passenger was so seriously injured that he died shortly afterwards. Image: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa In addition, 25 people were injured in the collision - 6 of them moderately seriously and 19 slightly. Image: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa One person was evacuated from an ICE train at a level crossing at the scene of the accident. Image: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa The force of the impact was so great that the windows shattered, especially in the front carriages. Image: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa ICE crashes into truck in Hamburg - one dead, eleven injured - Gallery A Deutsche Bahn ICE train and an articulated lorry collided on the outskirts of Hamburg this afternoon. One passenger was so seriously injured that he died shortly afterwards. Image: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa In addition, 25 people were injured in the collision - 6 of them moderately seriously and 19 slightly. Image: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa One person was evacuated from an ICE train at a level crossing at the scene of the accident. Image: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa The force of the impact was so great that the windows shattered, especially in the front carriages. Image: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

An ICE train and an articulated lorry have collided in Hamburg. One person dies as a result of the accident. Almost 300 passengers were on the train on their way to Munich. One thing is still unclear.

A serious train accident has occurred on the outskirts of Hamburg.

An ICE train collided at high speed with a semi-trailer truck at a level crossing.

One passenger was so seriously injured that he died shortly afterwards. In addition, 25 people were injured.

The ICE train was on its way from Hamburg to Munich. Show more

This article was last updated at 19:56.

One person has died in a serious train accident in the south of Hamburg. According to the Federal Police, 25 others were injured when an ICE train collided at high speed with an articulated lorry at a level crossing.

According to the federal police, the victim was a 55-year-old man. Rescue workers were still trying to resuscitate him, a fire department spokesman told the German Press Agency. According to the federal police, six people on the train had to be treated for moderate injuries and 19 were slightly injured.

Cause of accident still unclear

All 291 passengers had been able to leave the train in the meantime, the spokesman said. Some had to remain on the train for hours after the accident. According to the railroad company, they were finally taken to Hamburg-Harburg by bus.

According to the Federal Police, it is still unclear how the collision occurred at the "half-barred level crossing with traffic lights" in the Rönneburg district. The investigation is ongoing. The line between Hamburg-Harburg and Buchholz in Lower Saxony was still closed in the evening.

The train was reportedly traveling at high speed at the time of the accident. The force of the impact was so great that the windows shattered, especially in the front carriages, as an eyewitness described to dpa.

Load of the truck scattered along the track

The sudden emergency braking of the ICE was immediately followed by the hard collision, said the woman, who had also acted as first aider to an injured person. There was no panic among the passengers.

According to the Hamburg fire department, around 80 men and women were deployed. The Federal Police had 70 officers on site, and Deutsche Bahn had also sent several employees from its emergency management team to the scene of the accident to support the emergency services and provide care and assistance to the passengers.

According to initial findings, the truck was carrying railroad tracks. During the collision, the load spread far along the accident site. Despite the closure of the railroad line, the impact on long-distance travelers was limited. Trains were diverted, said a railroad spokeswoman. There would be delays of around 15 minutes.

Hamburg's interior senator thanks emergency services

According to a report in the "Bild" newspaper, TV comedian Bernhrad Hoëcker was also on the ill-fated train. "Yes, he was on the train. But he is physically fine," his management confirmed to the paper.

Following the accident not far from the state border with Lower Saxony, Hamburg's Senator of the Interior Andy Grote (SPD) thanked the police and fire department from Hamburg and the surrounding area, "who handled this difficult operation in a highly professional manner and ensured that the injured were treated quickly". His thoughts were with the relatives of the deceased and the other injured, whom he wished a speedy and full recovery.