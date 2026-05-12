Ice cream sales in Switzerland rose by 2 percent last year. (archive image) Keystone

Ice cream is popular in Switzerland - consumption increases significantly, especially in sunny weather. This is shown by the annual figures of the industry association Glacesuisse for 2025.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Last year, Glacesuisse members sold a total of 44.9 million liters of ice cream, as the association announced on Tuesday. This corresponds to an increase of 2 percent compared to the previous year. Around two thirds of the volume - 30.5 million liters - came from Swiss production. In addition, 5.5 million liters of Swiss ice cream were exported.

The strongest increase of 16.6 percent was recorded in the second quarter. This shows that higher temperatures are still the main driver for ice cream consumption. In the first and third quarters, however, sales figures fell by 4.9% and 8.5% respectively. In the final quarter, however, there was a slight increase of 1.4%.

Home consumption shows strongest growth

With an increase of 2.3% in home consumption, the trend towards enjoying ice cream at home continued, as Glacesuisse also reported. In total, the Swiss consumed 28.7 million liters of ice cream in the form of multipacks, lollipops and cornets as well as ice cream blocks and bidons. Multipacks of cornets grew particularly strongly with an increase of 12.8%.

In the "street products" category, sales rose by 1.7% to just under 9 million liters, while "bulk consumers" recorded a slight increase of 1.2% to 7.3 million liters.