Despite ongoing global warming, the ice in the Arctic is receding more slowly, albeit only temporarily. David Goldman/AP/dpa

Despite rising global temperatures, the ice in the Arctic Ocean has barely receded since 2005. Researchers are surprised - but warn that this slowdown is only temporary.

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you The area of Arctic sea ice has stagnated since 2005 - a consequence of natural climate fluctuations.

Scientists do not see this as an all-clear, but rather as a temporary respite before accelerated melting.

The long-term trends remain clear: the ice is thinning, the climate is heating up - and time to act is running out. Show more

The melting of ice in the Arctic has slowed down considerably - this is confirmed by new research findings that surprise even climate scientists. According to the findings, there has been no statistically significant decline in the area of sea ice since 2005. This is remarkable because greenhouse gas emissions have continued to increase during this period.

Researchers attribute this unexpected trend to natural fluctuations in the climate system. In particular, large-scale changes in the ocean currents of the Atlantic and Pacific could temporarily ensure that less warm water reaches the Arctic Ocean and thus slow down the melting.

"It's just a pause for breath"

"It's surprising that we're talking about a slowdown given the discussion about a possible acceleration of global warming," Dr. Mark England, lead author of the study, told the British Guardian. He initially led the research at the University of Exeter and now works at the University of California, Irvine.

"The good news is that 10 to 15 years ago, some feared that the Arctic could be ice-free before 2020. This natural variability has bought us some time - but it's just a reprieve. When it ends, it will happen all the faster," warns England.

The analysis is based on two different data sets on ice cover since 1979. All months of the year were examined - in each case, the same slowdown was observed. Computer models confirm that such phases can occur several times in a century. But afterwards, the melting accelerates again, as all simulations show.

Climate change remains undisputed

According to scientists, the new study does not mean that the ice is recovering. Since satellite measurements began in 1979, the area of Arctic sea ice in September - the annual minimum - has halved. The thickness of the ice is also continuously decreasing.

"Our data shows that the average ice thickness in October has been decreasing by 0.6 centimetres per year since 2010," explains Prof. Andrew Shepherd from Northumbria University to the British newspaper.

Prof. Julienne Stroeve from University College London also puts the results into perspective: "We know that climate records - whether for temperature or sea ice - can stagnate for several years due to internal fluctuations." Her calculations show that for every tonne of CO₂ emitted, around 2.5 square meters of sea ice are lost in September.

No all-clear signal

The researchers emphasize: This development should by no means be taken as an all-clear. "Climate change is undeniably real, caused by humans and remains a serious threat," says England. The scientific basis is clear and the urgency for action remains unchanged.

England also warned urgently against misusing the current phenomenon for climate-sceptic arguments: "It is important to explain to people what is happening here. Otherwise they will hear it from those who want to use it to undermine our reliable findings."