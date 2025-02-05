  1. Residential Customers
5 de-icing methods put to the test Icy car windows don't scratch us, but these methods do

Nicole Agostini

5.2.2025

There are various videos circulating on the Internet about the best way to de-ice your car windshield. Not every tip is safe. blue News explains and tests.

05.02.2025, 07:53

05.02.2025, 09:02

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Your car windshield ices up at temperatures from 0 degrees Celsius because the condensation on the glass freezes.
  • There are various methods to de-ice the windshield, for example you can use an ice scraper to remove the ice.
  • However, there are also chemical aids, such as a windshield de-icer spray.
Show more

What do you do if your car window is iced up? Do you reach for the ice scraper or do you prefer to use a windshield de-icer?

Or do you have special ideas in store that most likely come from the internet? Like homemade vinegar water, for example?

blue News explains which tips are tricky and which are not. Watch the video to find out which method is the most efficient and inexpensive.

