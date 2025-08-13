ID card data has been stolen from hotels in Venice and other Italian cities. Archivbild: dpa

In Italy, a hacker group is penetrating hotel booking systems. Guest data is now circulating on the darknet. A hotel on Mallorca is also affected.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hackers have stolen around 70,000 ID scans from luxury and city hotels in Italy and Mallorca since June.

The data, including passports and ID cards of vacation and business travelers, are being offered on the darknet for between 800 and 10,000 euros.

The four-star hotel "Ca' dei Conti" in Venice is particularly affected. Show more

A criminal hacker group has obtained the data of several tens of thousands of holidaymakers from Italian hotels via the identity documents they are required to hand in when registering.

The group called Mydocs has been offering around 70,000 documents for sale on the internet for several days, according to the police. Hotels in the upper price range in cities such as Venice and Trieste as well as on the island of Capri are affected. Documents are also said to have been stolen from a luxury hotel on the Spanish island of Majorca.

According to the Italian police, the hackers have been illegally accessing the booking systems of various hotels since June. This gave them access to high-resolution scans of passports, ID cards and other identification documents used by holidaymakers and business people at reception.

Sold on the darknet

According to the Italian State Agency for Digital Italy (Agid), they are now being offered for sale in pixelated form on the Darknet at prices between 800 and 10,000 euros.

According to a report in the daily newspaper "Corriere del Veneto", the four-star hotel "Ca' dei Conti" in Venice is among those affected by the data theft. There alone, 38,000 documents are said to have been tapped.

In Italy, you have to register at the hotel with ID documents, which are then usually copied at reception. Many hostels now use computer systems for automated digitization.

According to the police, the hackers also obtained the data of foreign hotel guests. The authorities did not specify the nationality of those affected.