One of the worst rail accidents in Spain's history has plunged the country into deep mourning. The identification of the victims is in full swing. Germans are said to be among them.

Following the serious train accident in Spain, the identification of the numerous fatalities is in full swing. "We are expecting results soon", said the head of the responsible department of the Guardia Civil police unit, Juan Serrano, in an interview with the radio station RNE. Germans are also said to be among the victims.

At least 40 people were killed on Sunday evening when two high-speed trains derailed near Adamuz in the Andalusian province of Córdoba. However, the authorities fear that the number of victims could rise.

The Federal Foreign Office in Berlin said in response to an inquiry: "Unfortunately, we have to assume that German nationals are also among those affected. There is currently no reliable information on the number." They are in close contact with the authorities in order to clarify the situation.

All injured are now out of danger

Serrano said that information provided by relatives of missing persons could be useful in the identification process. This included photos, identification documents, details of tattoos or dental x-rays. According to media reports, five dead bodies had been identified by the evening. However, no further information was initially released.

More than 170 people were injured in the accident. At the end of the day, 39 were still being treated in hospitals, as the Andalusian emergency services announced in their latest report. Twelve of them were in intensive care on Monday evening. However, all of them are now out of danger, it was emphasized.

Germans are also believed to be among the victims. "All hypotheses are open," said Transport Minister Puente about the cause. Two carriages fell down a four-meter-high embankment. A dozen injured people were still in intensive care on Monday evening. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez declared three days of national mourning.

A tragic coincidence

The tragedy occurred at around 7.40 p.m. on Sunday. The last two carriages of an Iryo high-speed train operated by the Italian company Trenitalia derailed at a speed of more than 200 kilometers per hour for unknown reasons and crashed into the adjacent track, according to the Spanish railroad company Renfe.

A Renfe high-speed train was passing at that very moment. It crashed head-on into the derailed carriages and was thrown off the tracks. Parts of the train, whose driver died, fell down a four-meter-high embankment. In total, more than 500 passengers were on board both trains.

Andalusia's head of government, Juanma Moreno, had repeatedly emphasized that it could not be ruled out that there were more bodies in the "heaps of metal rubble". The recovery of the crashed and completely destroyed wagons was proving very difficult. On Monday evening, however, he was somewhat more optimistic, pointing out that the 40 confirmed fatalities matched the 40 missing persons reports received. This gives hope and hope that there will be no further fatalities.

According to media reports, the fatalities include five members of a family from Punta Umbría in the south of the country: The father, the mother, the son, a daughter and a nephew. Only the couple's six-year-old daughter survived, according to reports.

Cause must be determined

Meanwhile, authorities and experts were puzzling over the possible causes of the disaster, which will probably take weeks or months to clarify. Renfe ruled out human error.

The investigation did find evidence of a "break or a change in the rail". However, Transport Minister Óscar Puente rejected all speculation and emphasized that it was still necessary to find out whether the damage was the cause or consequence of the derailment. "All hypotheses are open," he emphasized on television on Monday evening.

Traffic on the important route between Madrid and Andalusia is likely to remain interrupted until February 2, said Minister Puente. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez declared three days of national mourning from Tuesday to Thursday.