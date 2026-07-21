With the war in Iran flaring up again, global oil supplies are coming under increasing pressure. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has expressed concern.

With the war in Iran flaring up again, global oil supplies are coming under increasing pressure. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has expressed concern. (File photo)

Energy IEA Warns: A Flare-Up in the War with Iran Is Putting Pressure on Oil Supplies

"The escalation of hostilities, which is affecting the Strait of Hormuz and the region's energy infrastructure, is heightening concerns about supply security and uncertainty regarding market prospects," said IEA Director Fatih Birol.

"Threats to the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which has become increasingly important as an alternative route to the Strait of Hormuz, further exacerbate these concerns," said the director.

Available commercial inventories continued to shrink, and refinery activity and product supply had not increased at the same rate as crude oil deliveries, the IEA chief explained. This means that the markets for refined oil products, including diesel and gasoline, are significantly tighter than those for crude oil.

Crude Oil Delivered via Alternative Routes

Crude oil markets benefited from increased shipments from the Gulf region via Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. These countries exported oil via alternative routes to the Strait of Hormuz and continued to ship certain volumes through the strait.

In addition, oil producers—particularly in the U.S., Brazil, Venezuela, and Kazakhstan—increased their exports, thereby offsetting some of the supply shortfalls from the Gulf region. On the demand side, China stabilized the markets by reducing its crude oil imports.

“The IEA continues to believe that a resolution to the ongoing conflict—including the full and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz—is essential to prevent a further deterioration of global energy security,” the IEA director emphasized.

Meanwhile, the agreed-upon releases of emergency reserves by IEA member countries continued to provide significant relief to the markets.