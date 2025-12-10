Influencer Magnus Midtbø climbed the Matterhorn without any alpine experience. His video has been viewed millions of times. Bild: Screenshot Magnus Midtbø /YouTube

Millions follow the controversial online adventurer on YouTube, Tiktok and co. Why influencers storm summits unprepared - and what this means for mountain rescuers.

The camera looks down into dizzying depths as Magnus Midtbø struggles over ice and rocks on the Matterhorn with diminishing strength. His YouTube video of the four-thousander has been viewed millions of times and has triggered an avalanche of criticism.

According to the Norwegian, he climbed to the summit, where hundreds of people have lost their lives, without alpine experience and without a mountain guide.

In recent months, other online influencers who climbed the Zugspitze without preparation have also attracted attention. And a few weeks ago, the Bavarian Mountain Rescue Service rescued two young hikers in the Allgäu Alps who had planned a challenging mountain tour in snow-covered terrain with the help of Tiktok.

"Social media is both a blessing and a curse for mountain sports," says Roland Ampenberger from Bergwacht Bayern. Because Instagram, Tiktok and the like are not only sources of inspiration, but also media for hedonism and self-dramatization.

"The sickest thing I've ever done"

"I just did it. The sickest thing I've ever done," said the visibly exhausted Tiktok influencer Jonathan Schöck on the Zugspitze. His video documents how he reached the summit of the Zugspitze unprepared and despite his fear of heights. Under the clip, the influencer asked his 1.7 million followers to tag other users of the platform with whom they would like to experience a similar adventure.

Anjan Truffer, head of rescue for the Air Zermatt helicopter squadron, which is also regularly deployed on the Matterhorn, also believes that people are putting themselves in more danger in the mountains due to social media consumption. "It certainly encourages people to do things they wouldn't otherwise do," he says.

The Norwegian Midtbø is a successful sport climber, but had no experience of high alpine mountaineering before his Matterhorn tour. This was his first time on the mountain with an ice axe in his hand and crampons on his boots, as he himself recounted on YouTube.

Worried about copycats

His video has been viewed 2.7 million times so far. "If just one percent of the people who have seen it want to copy it next summer, then we have a problem," says mountain rescuer Truffer.

"He was extremely lucky that he didn't have an accident," says Christoph Pirchmoser from the Austrian Alpine Association (ÖAV), who also takes a critical view of Midtbø's action. Social media phenomena are an expression of our fast-moving times, says the expert for training and safety in mountain sports.

"Everyone wants to do everything as quickly as possible," says Pirchmoser. People are looking for experiences that don't require much preparation. Summit videos are more attractive than videos of the planning of a mountain tour.

Generation Tiktok: Alpine clubs looking for contacts

Alpine clubs in German-speaking countries are trying to counter this with their own social media content, for example with posts about the current avalanche situation or other risks. According to Pirchmoser, this has been successful on YouTube and Instagram. However, there is "room for improvement" when it comes to reaching younger target groups on Tiktok.

Stefan Winter, Head of Sports Development at the German Alpine Association (DAV), does not see mountain influencers as a new trend, but rather individuals in search of thrills. "In the past, individual "life-weary" people used to plunge down Niagara Falls in a wooden barrel, but today influencers have to use the Matterhorn," he says.

Even in past decades, young mountaineers would have emulated famous role models such as Reinhold Messner, admits Valais mountain rescuer Truffer. But in the past, people would have built up their skills slowly with greater respect for the mountains and nature. "You didn't run blindly into something," he says.

Youtuber Magnus Midtbø during his ascent of the Matterhorn Screenshot Youtube / magmidt

"Why is that? Because he earns money from it, of course"

Midtbø returned from the Matterhorn unharmed. However, he regrets having climbed it with a lack of preparation, he said in his video. "I also don't want anyone to copy what I did or what I do on this channel," warned the YouTube adventurer.

Truffer criticized Midtbø for posting the video despite these insights. "Why? Because he earns money with it, of course," says Truffer. However, he admits that mountain tourism regions also benefit from the advertising effect of social media. "The more people, the more money," he says.