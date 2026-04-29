Offer prices for residential property continue to rise in April. (symbolic image) sda

A new survey shows that many Swiss people want to keep their home in the family. But the handover often leads to conflicts - often because important issues are clarified too late.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The majority of Swiss homeowners want to pass on their property within the family, mainly for emotional reasons.

High real estate prices also make the transfer within the family financially attractive, but many potential successors turn it down for practical reasons.

Conflicts are frequent, particularly over price, timing or compensation payments, often exacerbated by a lack of knowledge and late advice. Show more

Many Swiss people want to pass on their home ownership within the family. This was revealed by a survey conducted by Raiffeisen Switzerland. The most important reason is an emotional one: both parents and children say they want the property to stay in the family. Concrete events such as death or health problems usually play a lesser role. There is one exception: Almost two thirds of those handing over say that planning the third stage of their lives was the trigger for them.

In addition to emotional reasons, there are also financial arguments in favor of passing on. Almost half of the owners who can imagine passing on their property during their lifetime want to support their children financially. This is also an important point for the younger generation. "In times of constantly rising property prices and scarce supply, passing on a property within the family is becoming a key instrument for fulfilling the dream of owning your own four walls," says Christian Rehefeldt, Co-Head of the Inheritance Advice Center at Raiffeisen Switzerland.

However, inheritance is not a matter of course: while 85% of owners with adult children would like to pass on their home, only around half of potential inheritors are prepared to do so. The reasons are often practical: Over 40 percent find the location unsuitable, and around 30 percent already own residential property.

Conflicts are common

The survey also shows that disputes are often part of the process. A good 80 percent of those handing over, around half of those taking over and around two thirds of siblings report disputes. In most cases, the disputes are minor - for example over the price, the condition of the property or the time of the handover.

Tensions also frequently arise between siblings, for example over compensation payments. Almost 30 percent of buyers with siblings report disputes about this. "We strongly advise that the amount and timing of the compensation payment be clearly defined in an inheritance contract at the time of transfer. It can also make sense to grant a right to a share of the profits or a right of first refusal in favor of the non-transferring siblings," explains inheritance expert Rehefeldt.

Lack of knowledge - many seek help too late

A key problem: many people lack the necessary knowledge. 40 percent of the Swiss population feel insecure when it comes to passing on residential property. There are particular gaps when it comes to topics such as advance withdrawals, taxes and equalization obligations. According to the survey, many families do consult experts, but a quarter of those passing on their property say in retrospect that this was done too late.

The results show: Passing on home ownership is more than just a business transaction. It is also about emotions, fairness and family peace.