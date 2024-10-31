The coat from & Other Stories costs 449 francs in Zurich and 280 francs in Berlin. Image: blue News

The same coat from the clothing store & Other Stories costs 169 francs more in Switzerland than in Germany. Fair or a rip-off? An expert classifies.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The clothing store & Other Stories sells a coat for 449 francs. A steep price. In Germany, the same coat costs 299 euros, the equivalent of around 280 francs.

That's a price difference of 169 francs.

With this money, you could fly from Zurich to Berlin, buy the coat there - and still save money in the end.

Why is clothing so much more expensive in Switzerland? An industry expert knows the reasons. Show more

Wages in Switzerland are higher than in most EU countries. However, the Swiss also have to pay more for goods and services. How much more is particularly noticeable when it comes to clothing.

Take H&M, for example: a "coat with a tie belt" costs 54.99 euros in Germany, according to the website. Converted, that's around 50 francs. However, the same coat costs 69.95 francs in this country. That's a difference of around 15 francs.

Well, 20 francs can be explained by higher fixed costs such as store rent and higher wages. But: At & Other Stories, a subsidiary of H&M, a "single-breasted long coat made of wool" costs 299 euros, the equivalent of around 280 francs. In Switzerland, on the other hand, the same coat costs a whopping 449 francs. The Swiss therefore pay 169 francs or 60 percent more.

The coat costs 299 euros in Germany. Screenshot Website & Other Stories

The same coat costs 449 francs in Switzerland. Picture: blue News

Flight to Berlin and back significantly cheaper than coat

If you wanted to buy the coat now, you could turn this expensive experience into something very special: With a shopping trip to Berlin.

The cheapest Easyjet flight (including small hand luggage) costs a total of CHF 77.93 on November 13, for example. Including return journey on the same day.

If you add the coat, the total comes to 357.93 francs. So you save 91.07 francs.

The cheapest flight to Berlin would cost a total of 77.93 francs. Screenshot Easyjet

The clothing store & Other Stories belongs to H&M, just like COS, Weekday and Arket. The prices vary greatly in each store. Apart from the fact that they all belong to the same company, they have another thing in common: Swiss prices are significantly higher everywhere than abroad.

But why do we pay so much more for clothes in Switzerland and is this even allowed?

"The price difference shows how shameless certain companies are"

"The fact that I could fly to Berlin and get a jacket for less is a scandal in itself," says Jean-Claude Frick, digital expert at Comparis. He explains the reasons for the striking price difference between Switzerland and Germany.

Frick admits that companies with higher fixed costs such as personnel and rent in Switzerland can justify a certain price premium. However, he emphasizes: "The price difference shows how shamelessly certain companies operate. There is absolutely no reason to increase the price so massively."

In addition to the higher fixed costs, purchasing power in this country also plays a role: "It's simply a matter of skimming off the higher purchasing power in Switzerland." This means that companies take advantage of the stronger economic power and higher income levels in Switzerland to increase their prices beyond what is necessary and thus generate higher profits.

Swiss people are prepared to pay the higher price

However, Frick points out that although the seller is responsible for setting the price, consumers have a choice as to whether they want to accept it. He notes: "The stores aren't bankrupt, they're full. People have been shopping there for years anyway." This shows that many Swiss customers are prepared to accept the higher prices.

The expert does not see the solution in state regulation, but in the power of consumers: "The pressure should come from consumers. If they were to buy less, that could certainly have an impact," he explains.

When asked by blue News, & Other Stories did not want to provide any information on its pricing policy in Switzerland.

