Prices for PC components are going through the roof. Gemini @blue News

The prices of PC components continue to skyrocket and there is no end in sight. If you need a new device, you shouldn't wait much longer.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prices for RAM and hard disks are set to rise by up to 100 percent in 2026.

As manufacturers are almost exclusively building chips for artificial intelligence, hardware for normal customers will become extremely scarce.

Experts advise buying now, as many chips are likely to become even more expensive in the coming months. Show more

Prices for PC components, especially RAM and hard disks, have already been rising significantly for months. And according to the latest data from market research company TrendForce, the industry is only at the beginning of a new stage of escalation.

For the first quarter of 2026, analysts are forecasting price increases that could break historical records in several segments. The cause is not so much a short-term peak in demand as a structural shift in production priorities in favor of AI infrastructures.

The bottleneck in the mass market

The development is particularly drastic in the classic PC segment. DDR memory for desktop and notebook systems could become more than 100% more expensive in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the previous quarter. Even major PC manufacturers with long-term supply contracts are reporting shrinking inventories.

However, it is no longer just memory components that are affected. A new price surge is also looming for graphics cards. As modern GPUs are also dependent on fast memory chips, the increased production costs are being passed on one-to-one to end customers. The dream of an affordable gaming PC threatens to burst for many.

This is a balancing act for manufacturers. The limited production capacities must be distributed among strategically important customers without jeopardizing existing partnerships. The market is thus becoming increasingly politicized. Those who operate data centers for AI will be given priority, while traditional corporate customers will fall behind.

Cell phones could also become more expensive

The cell phone market is not spared from this development either. Certain memories used in smartphones are becoming up to 90 percent more expensive. American manufacturers have already contractually secured their supply volumes by the end of 2025. Chinese suppliers, on the other hand, are still in ongoing negotiations.

The consequences could be reflected in higher device prices or greater differentiation between premium and mid-range models in the medium term.

In December, many observers were still hoping for a calming of the situation in the new year - a misjudgement. The combination of AI hype and limited production capacities is creating a scenario in which hardware becomes a luxury good. The experts' advice is therefore clear: if you are planning a necessary upgrade, you should not hope for discount campaigns in the spring. Prices will probably only go in one direction in the coming months: steeply upwards.